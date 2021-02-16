Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $218.39.

