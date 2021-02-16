Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 48,075 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter worth about $177,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 48,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 250,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

