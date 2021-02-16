Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

SCHV opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

