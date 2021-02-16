Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 202,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $86.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

