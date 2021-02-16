Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.81

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 12893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

