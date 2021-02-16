TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading Up 9.8%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s share price was up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 729,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 603,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCON shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of $159.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 496,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $3,999,992.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,028,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,339. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 554,291 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 504,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

