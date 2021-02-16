Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $143.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $159.93 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.06.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

