Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 619.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.

TSCO traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,724. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $160.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.