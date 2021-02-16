TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,417,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,908,000 after buying an additional 80,854 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,677,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

TDG stock opened at $576.49 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $660.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $589.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total value of $11,942,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,066 shares of company stock worth $50,843,847 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.