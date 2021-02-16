TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.78-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $698-707 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.11 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.16-3.31 EPS.

TRU stock opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.62.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $74,963.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.