Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,100 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $353.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $368.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.25.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

