Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

