Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Sabre by 144.3% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sabre by 100.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,480 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 3,342.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,873 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

