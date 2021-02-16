Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $903,000 Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

