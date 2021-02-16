Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $27,776,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after buying an additional 161,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 115,210 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $10,754,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE THO opened at $123.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

