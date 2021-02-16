Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,199,000 after purchasing an additional 215,903 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,315,000 after purchasing an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 190,995 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 442,920 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Perrigo stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -749.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

