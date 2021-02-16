Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Trading Up 5.4%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 416,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 691,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 277.50% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 230,536 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

