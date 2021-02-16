Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.44

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.44 and last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 1235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

TSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,140. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after purchasing an additional 253,158 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 156,526 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

