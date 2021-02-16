Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. Trisura Group has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $93.82.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

