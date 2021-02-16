Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Trisura Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$130.63.

TSU stock opened at C$119.90 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$120.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

