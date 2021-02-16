Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $4,279,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.