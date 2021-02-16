Truist Raises Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $60.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5,291,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

