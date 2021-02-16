Truist Securiti Comments on Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Equinix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.29 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.64 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQIX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $709.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $717.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $746.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,886 shares of company stock worth $12,039,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 233,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

