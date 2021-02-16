Truist Securiti Weighs in on First American Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First American Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $56.91 on Monday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

