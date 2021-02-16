Trust Investment Advisors Invests $454,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.17. 14,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,741. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

