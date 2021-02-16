Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 606.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,154,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 913,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 606,856 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.06. 14,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

