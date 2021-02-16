TrustSwap Achieves Market Cap of $96.59 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $96.59 million and $5.08 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002664 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00061115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00266070 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00087504 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00075982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00089461 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.62 or 0.00422525 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,918.48 or 0.90975396 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,421,806 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

