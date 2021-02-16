Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,986,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $161,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $3,693,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

