U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

