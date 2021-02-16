UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,625 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,342,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in UBS Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

