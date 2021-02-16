UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DASTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $231.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.26. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $232.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $245,465,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

