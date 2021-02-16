UFP Industries (UFPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UFPI. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.