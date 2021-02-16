Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at SVB Leerink

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RARE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.74.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $31,406,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $30,232,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after acquiring an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $19,420,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

