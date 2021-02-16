Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $14.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,407 shares of company stock valued at $300,947. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

