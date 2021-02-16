Uni-Pixel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) Short Interest Update

Uni-Pixel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the January 14th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:UNXLQ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,845. Uni-Pixel has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About Uni-Pixel

Uni-Pixel, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand.

