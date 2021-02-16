UNICORN Token Reaches Market Cap of $20,642.20 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $20,642.20 and $41.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00041825 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.