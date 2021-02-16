Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Receives €26.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.71 ($31.42).

UN01 has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Uniper SE (UN01.F) stock opened at €30.22 ($35.55) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.80. Uniper SE has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12 month high of €31.28 ($36.80).

Uniper SE (UN01.F) Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

