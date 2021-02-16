Unison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,000. CDW makes up about 4.8% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CDW by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 45.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,651,000 after purchasing an additional 352,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 20.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,186 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

CDW stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.97. 9,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,324. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $157.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.