Unison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,525 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.5% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.