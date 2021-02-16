United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,203,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,174,000 after buying an additional 1,331,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

NYSE C opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

