United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $720,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average of $142.22.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

