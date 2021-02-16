United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $176.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.61. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

