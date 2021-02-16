United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 20,193 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,241 shares of company stock worth $3,009,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

