United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes $278,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,152,000 after buying an additional 1,830,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,987,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 419,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3,173.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 310,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67.

