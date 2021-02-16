United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 12-Month High at $291.64

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $291.64 and last traded at $291.42, with a volume of 9251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.22.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after acquiring an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $187,334,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,904,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,262,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

