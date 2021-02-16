United States 3x Short Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

United States 3x Short Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOD) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 195,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 72,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

