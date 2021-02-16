United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of USLM stock opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.33.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $196,807.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $241,338.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $593,672 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

