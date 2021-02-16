UnlimitedIP Price Reaches $0.0052 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $673,597.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00838601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.88 or 0.04977773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

