Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Price Up 19.1%

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) rose 19.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 15,092,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 6,294,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

URG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $256.44 million, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 648,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Ur-Energy worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.