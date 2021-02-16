Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

UE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.52.

NYSE:UE opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,013,000 after purchasing an additional 353,043 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

